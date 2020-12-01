Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up 0.7% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,067. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

