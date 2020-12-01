Crestline Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,147. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.