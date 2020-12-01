Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. UDR comprises approximately 0.9% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.06% of UDR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,448,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,831,000 after purchasing an additional 164,486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in UDR by 8.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 418,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,088,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in UDR by 20.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in UDR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,506. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.