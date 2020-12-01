Crestline Management LP Purchases New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 139,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. MetLife comprises 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,824,000 after buying an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,078,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after buying an additional 1,504,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. 45,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

