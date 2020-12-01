Crestline Management LP Purchases New Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 252,803 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,957,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 471,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,406 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $381,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,269 shares of company stock worth $3,403,396 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

