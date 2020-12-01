Crestline Management LP Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 0.5% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 3,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,965. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

