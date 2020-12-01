Crestline Management LP Purchases New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Voya Financial comprises 0.4% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,680,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,020,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,156,000 after purchasing an additional 231,723 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 50.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 760,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.