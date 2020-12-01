Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 399,957 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 399,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,000. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises approximately 1.0% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crestline Management LP owned 0.31% of Weingarten Realty Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,472.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,064,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,163 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $15,572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after acquiring an additional 725,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

