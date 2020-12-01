Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 481,202 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 481,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000. Columbia Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestline Management LP owned 0.42% of Columbia Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,472,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. 2,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,980. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -279.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.