Crestline Management LP Sells 13,900 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crestline Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after buying an additional 473,171 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,982,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

AEM stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,253. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

