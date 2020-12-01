Crestline Management LP Sells 1,443,247 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443,247 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics accounts for 64.4% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 10.17% of Denali Therapeutics worth $437,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 302,215 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,337,000 after buying an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock worth $3,954,259 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.74. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.73.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

