Crestline Management LP Takes $2.11 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 860,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,304,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

