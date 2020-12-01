Crestline Management LP Takes $2.73 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $116.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $118.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

