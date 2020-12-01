Crestline Management LP Takes $7.20 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.39. 67,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $153.33. The company has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

