Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 83.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. 1,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,426 shares in the company, valued at $61,484,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $174,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,006.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,010. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

