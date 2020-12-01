Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.11. 23,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,674. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

