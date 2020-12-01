Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXDO. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Get Crexendo alerts:

OTCMKTS:CXDO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Crexendo news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.