Critical Comparison: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90

Repay has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than MOGU.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $117.97 million 1.86 -$314.04 million N/A N/A Repay $104.60 million 16.94 -$40.03 million N/A N/A

Repay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MOGU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -307.10% -16.83% -13.92% Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77%

Summary

Repay beats MOGU on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

