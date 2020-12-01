Critical Contrast: MetLife (NYSE:MET) & Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 5.06% 3.20% 0.51% MetLife 8.82% 8.25% 0.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and MetLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A MetLife 0 2 7 0 2.78

MetLife has a consensus price target of $44.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given MetLife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Volatility & Risk

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and MetLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $512.69 million 0.68 $24.43 million N/A N/A MetLife $69.62 billion 0.60 $5.90 billion $6.11 7.56

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MetLife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MetLife pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MetLife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MetLife beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides group life, dental, vision, critical illness, and disability insurance products; individual accident and health insurance products; and distributes variable life and annuity products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, tort settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeowners', and personal excess liability insurance products. Further, it provides fixed annuities and pension products; medical and credit insurance products; variable, universal, term, endowment, and whole life insurance products; variable, and fixed and indexed-linked annuities; and protection against long-term health care services. The company serves individuals, corporations and their employees, and other institutions and their members through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and sponsoring organizations and affinity groups, as well as through career and independent agencies, bancassurance, direct marketing and e-commerce, brokers, and other third-party distribution channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

