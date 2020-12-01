Critical Survey: Hess (NYSE:HES) vs. Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG)

Hess (NYSE:HES) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Hess has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Hess shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess and Green Planet Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $6.51 billion 2.23 -$408.00 million ($0.95) -49.66 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Planet Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hess.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hess and Green Planet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 0 6 12 0 2.67 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess presently has a consensus target price of $55.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Hess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hess is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess -63.27% -11.18% -4.43% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hess beats Green Planet Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of 1,197 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the gathering, compressing, and processing of natural gas; fractionating NGLs; terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGLs through rail car; storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

