Critical Survey: The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) versus Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ)

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) and Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get The Buckle alerts:

This table compares The Buckle and Stage Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle 13.07% 27.47% 13.03% Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of The Buckle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of The Buckle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Buckle has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Buckle and Stage Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Buckle currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.99%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Buckle and Stage Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle $900.25 million 1.47 $104.43 million $2.14 12.53 Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A

The Buckle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stage Stores.

Summary

The Buckle beats Stage Stores on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. The company also provides services, such as hemming, gift-wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. As of February 02-2019, it operated 450 retail stores in 42 states under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.