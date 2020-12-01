Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

