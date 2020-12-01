Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Crown comprises approximately 0.6% of Crestline Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 501.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

