CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSRLF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. CSR has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

