CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $54.13 EPS

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($54.37) by $54.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $105.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.63. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.