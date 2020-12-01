CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,547 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $290,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

