CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,342 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

CVS stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.