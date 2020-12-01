Dada Nexus Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus’ (NASDAQ:DADA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 2nd. Dada Nexus had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 5th. The total size of the offering was $320,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Dada Nexus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of DADA opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion and a PE ratio of -15.09.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

