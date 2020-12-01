Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (DMGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) announced a dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:DMGT opened at GBX 659.64 ($8.62) on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 873.67 ($11.41). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 698.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 686.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

