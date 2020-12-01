Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Shares Gap Down to $683.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $683.00, but opened at $657.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $721.00, with a volume of 38,023 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 686.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.