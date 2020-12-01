Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Shares Gap Down to $683.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $683.00, but opened at $657.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $721.00, with a volume of 38,023 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 686.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.
About Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $683.00, but opened at $657.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $721.00, with a volume of 38,023 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 698.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 686.59.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.
About Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.