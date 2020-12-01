Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.