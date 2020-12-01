DaTa eXchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00393002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $531.67 or 0.02817184 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

