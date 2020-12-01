Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datang International Power Generation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Datang International Power Generation stock remained flat at $$2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.70. Datang International Power Generation has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, solar, and natural gas.

