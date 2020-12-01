Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $638,434.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $638,434.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

