Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $263.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.72.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE opened at $261.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,861,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.