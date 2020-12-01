Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.38. Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 7,565,655 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.83, a current ratio of 41.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.92.

Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L) (LON:DELT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Deltic Energy Plc (DELT.L)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include the Southern Gas Basin, which contains five of the seven licenses currently held, with the remaining two licenses focusing on oil prospects in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

