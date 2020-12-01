Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Given “Buy” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,065 ($40.04).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,880 ($37.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 48.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,751.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,717.50. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total value of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Insiders purchased 911 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,373 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

