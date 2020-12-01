DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $56.81 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 51,041 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $2,773,057.53. Following the sale, the president now owns 204,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,716.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 45,013 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $2,602,201.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,577 shares of company stock worth $22,293,390 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,932 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,143,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $2,755,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

