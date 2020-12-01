Digital Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $58.20 or 0.00308407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $787,606.63 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00160010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00914525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00225796 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00461123 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00160984 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,532 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

