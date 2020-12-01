Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

