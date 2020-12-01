discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $632.00, but opened at $658.00. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 75,419 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s previous dividend of $2.97. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L)’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.20 ($8.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 617.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 580.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.68 million and a PE ratio of 37.70.

About discoverIE Group plc (DSCV.L) (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

