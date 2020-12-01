Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $219.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.68.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,676 shares of company stock worth $18,222,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.