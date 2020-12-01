Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,567,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,648,518 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $281,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3,924.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

