Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DMZPY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 698. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.06.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

