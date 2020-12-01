Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

