Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,891,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,647 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $256,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

