easyJet plc (EZJ.L)’s (EZJ) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 846.95 ($11.07).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 805.40 ($10.52) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders acquired 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

