Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Shares of Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) (LON:ECHO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.36. Echo Energy plc (ECHO.L) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 16,113,750 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

