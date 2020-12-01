Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) Shares Gap Up to $178.50

Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.50, but opened at $187.50. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) shares last traded at $185.34, with a volume of 97,628 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $150.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1,790.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 175.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.62.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

About Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust Plc (EGL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.