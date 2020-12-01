El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

LOCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

